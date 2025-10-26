Nellore Fully Prepared to Face Cyclone Montha: Collector

Nellore: The Nellore district administration has made full-scale arrangements to tackle the impact of Cyclone Montha forming in the Bay of Bengal, said district collector Himanshu Shukla here on Sunday.

According to the collector, 144 relief centres have been established across the district, with one NDRF team stationed in Nellore and one SDRF team in Kavali kept on standby for emergency operations.

The district has identified 42 sensitive villages and 166 habitations in nine coastal mandals likely to be affected by the cyclone. All relief centres have been inspected and will be fully functional by Sunday night.



To ensure uninterrupted supplies, 82 decentralised Rythu Bazaars have been arranged for vegetables, while Vijaya Dairy will continue milk distribution. Drinking water arrangements include 800 RO plants, 40,000 water cans, and chlorination of 823 overhead tanks. Power backups have been provided for 35 CPWS schemes, and sanitation materials such as bleaching powder and disinfectants have been distributed across all villages. Special focus has been placed on vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, lactating mothers and the elderly. Of the 312 pregnant women identified with expected deliveries in the coming week, 45 high-risk cases have already been linked to hospitals with transportation support.

Flood-prone areas have been identified — 27 along highways and 16 near railway routes. Relief centres are connected to 377 fair price shops to ensure ration supply. Real-time monitoring is underway for Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs, with temporary repairs in progress at 40 sensitive points along the Penna river.

Telecom companies have been directed to ensure power backup for 2,100 mobile towers, while special officers have been appointed for each mandal.