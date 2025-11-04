Nellore: Engineer Held for Chain Snatching

Nellore: The police have arrested a 29-year-old Engineering graduate Chathala Srinath for his involvement in multiple chain-snatching and vehicle theft cases across Nellore district.

Police said he’s a resident of Surayapalem village, Podalakur mandal.

According to the police, on Sept 23, 2025, Srinath approached Sola Lakshmamma (67) at her residence in Chakali Street, Nellore city, posing as a prospective tenant. While speaking to her, he snatched her gold chain and fled. Following this, a case was registered at the Chinna Bazaar police station.

A special team led by CI Chittem Koteswara Rao and SI A Ayyappa apprehended the accused on Nov 3 near Pogathota S2 Theatre.

During interrogation, Srinath confessed to eight chain-snatching and seven motorcycle thefts across various police station limits — Chinna Bazaar, Balajinagar, Buchireddypalem, Nawabpeta, and Dargamitta.

Police recovered gold ornaments and seven stolen motorcycles, together worth about Rs.5.15 lakh.

Cops said Srinath, a B.Tech graduate, was working in the construction field in Nellore. He took a fancy to online casino and became a betting addict in recent months. Mounting debts drove him to commit thefts, to also fund his gambling habit.

SP Ajita Vajendla announced a reward for the investigation team’s exemplary work.