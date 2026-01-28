 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Nellore District SP Takes Part in Annual Firing Practice

Andhra Pradesh
28 Jan 2026 6:40 PM IST

The practice session was held at the district firing range, where the SP aimed and fired at targets, setting an example for officers and staff

Nellore District SP Takes Part in Annual Firing Practice
x
SP Ajitha Vejendla and Additional SP (Admin) Soujanya during the firing practice session near Nellore on Wednesday.
Nellore: Nellore district superintendent of police Dr Ajitha Vejendla, IPS, on Wednesday took part in the district’s annual firing practice programme, emphasising the importance of weapon proficiency and operational readiness among police personnel.
The practice session was held at the district firing range, where the SP aimed and fired at targets, setting an example for officers and staff. The exercise was conducted using modern weapons under strict supervision.
Addressing the personnel, Dr Ajitha Vejendla said police officers must remain constantly prepared to handle emergencies and protect lives, public property and government assets. She said regular firing practice helps personnel overcome hesitation, improve weapon control and build confidence.
“Every police officer must attain proficiency in firing and discharge duties with discipline and responsibility,” she said, stressing that training programmes play a key role in strengthening efficiency and public safety.
Senior officers and personnel from across the district participated in the programme, including Additional SP (Admin) Ch Soujanya, Nellore Town ASP Deeksha, DSPs from SB, Rural, Kavali, Atmakur, Gudur, AR and DTC units, along with RIs, SB CIs, Town CIs, RSIs and AR staff.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nellore 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X