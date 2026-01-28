Nellore District SP Takes Part in Annual Firing Practice

Nellore: Nellore district superintendent of police Dr Ajitha Vejendla, IPS, on Wednesday took part in the district’s annual firing practice programme, emphasising the importance of weapon proficiency and operational readiness among police personnel.

The practice session was held at the district firing range, where the SP aimed and fired at targets, setting an example for officers and staff. The exercise was conducted using modern weapons under strict supervision.

Addressing the personnel, Dr Ajitha Vejendla said police officers must remain constantly prepared to handle emergencies and protect lives, public property and government assets. She said regular firing practice helps personnel overcome hesitation, improve weapon control and build confidence.

“Every police officer must attain proficiency in firing and discharge duties with discipline and responsibility,” she said, stressing that training programmes play a key role in strengthening efficiency and public safety.

Senior officers and personnel from across the district participated in the programme, including Additional SP (Admin) Ch Soujanya, Nellore Town ASP Deeksha, DSPs from SB, Rural, Kavali, Atmakur, Gudur, AR and DTC units, along with RIs, SB CIs, Town CIs, RSIs and AR staff.