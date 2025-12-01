Nellore Declares Holiday for Schools, Colleges Today

Nellore: In view of the heavy rainfall forecast due to Cyclone Ditwah, the Nellore district administration has declared a holiday for all government, private, aided and Anganwadi schools, as well as all government and private junior colleges, on December 1, Monday.

Joint collector Mogili Venkateswarlu announced the decision on Sunday, stating that the holiday was being declared as a precautionary measure. He instructed managements of all schools and junior colleges to strictly comply with the orders.