 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Nellore Declares Holiday for Schools, Colleges Today

Andhra Pradesh
1 Dec 2025 1:51 AM IST

Joint collector Mogili Venkateswarlu announced the decision on Sunday, stating that the holiday was being declared as a precautionary measure.

Nellore Declares Holiday for Schools, Colleges Today
x
Rains. (Representational Image: DC)

Nellore: In view of the heavy rainfall forecast due to Cyclone Ditwah, the Nellore district administration has declared a holiday for all government, private, aided and Anganwadi schools, as well as all government and private junior colleges, on December 1, Monday.

Joint collector Mogili Venkateswarlu announced the decision on Sunday, stating that the holiday was being declared as a precautionary measure. He instructed managements of all schools and junior colleges to strictly comply with the orders.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh andhra pradesh news Nellore Cyclone Ditwah 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X