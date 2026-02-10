Nellore Commissioner Y O Nandan Inspects Traffic Signalling at Major Junctions

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Corporation commissioner Y O Nandan on Tuesday inspected the functioning of newly installed traffic signalling systems at seven major junctions in the city, along with concerned officials.

The commissioner reviewed the operational efficiency of signals at key locations, including DK Women’s College junction, KVR Petrol Bunk junction, VRC Centre, Kanakamahal and Ramalingapuram, and issued instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

He emphasised the need for proper coordination among departments and timely maintenance of the signalling systems to minimise congestion and improve road discipline.

Officials present during the inspection included municipal engineering superintending engineer Rahantu Jani, lighting DEE Mujahideen, traffic CIs Venkata Reddy and Ramakrishna, and representatives of Matrix and SPT Networks, the agencies involved in implementing the project.