Nellore Commissioner Leads Tax Drive, Recovers ₹8.77 Lakh on The Spot

NELLORE: Nellore Municipal Corporation commissioner Y.O. Nandan on Tuesday led a special drive to recover long-pending property tax dues, directly engaging with defaulters as part of efforts to strengthen civic revenue.

In a key recovery, he met a property owner from Lecturers’ Colony at a scan centre near the S2 Theatre area and secured payment of `8,77,827 towards dues pending for five years. He urged citizens to clear pending taxes and contribute to the city’s development.

Earlier, Nandan conducted a field inspection in the 46th Division’s Chinna Bazar area along with officials to review sanitation and urban management. He inspected cleared encroachments in fruit and vegetable market areas and directed officials to prevent vendors from occupying road margins with carts and baskets.

He warned that businesses operating beyond designated limits would face penalties and instructed officials to maintain continuous monitoring. Emphasising cleanliness, he asked residents and traders to install dustbins and avoid dumping waste on roads and in public places.

The commissioner also inspected the cleared RO plant site in Adhyaksham Street near the vegetable market along with corporator Veluru Mahesh. He later reviewed road encroachments near RSR School in Thadikala Bazaar and ordered corrective measures.

Officials from town planning, engineering and revenue departments, including in-charge city planner Raghunadha Rao, revenue inspector Ravi, and ward secretariat staff, participated.