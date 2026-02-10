Nellore Collector Reviews Maha Shivaratri Arrangements At Key Shaiva Shrines In Prakasam

Nellore: District collector P. Rajababu on Tuesday directed officials to ensure smooth and hassle-free darshan for devotees during Maha Shivaratri at major Shaiva shrines in Prakasam district. Reviewing arrangements through a virtual meeting with Revenue, Police and Endowments officials, the Collector said priority should be given to common devotees visiting prominent centres such as Bhairavakona, Tripurantakam and Ramateertham, which are expected to witness heavy footfall on February 15.

He instructed officials to strengthen queue management, drinking water supply, sanitation, parking and security arrangements, and to ensure close coordination among departments. The setting up of control rooms, CCTV surveillance and public address systems was also emphasised.

District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju said elaborate security arrangements were being put in place to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

Senior officials from the Revenue, Police, Endowments and Health departments participated in the review meeting.

No VIP Passes For Maha Shivaratri Darshan in Kakinada District

Kakinada: Kakinada district collector Shan Mohan Sagili on Tuesday announced that no VIP passes would be issued for darshan at prominent Shiva temples in the district during Maha Shivaratri on February 15. Addressing reporters along with District Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav, the Collector said priority would be given to devotees waiting in queues. He said even priests and other devotees would not be allowed into the sanctum sanctorum for abhishekams after the first darshan. VIP darshan would be permitted only between 1 pm and 3 pm, while at all other times VIPs would have to join the general queue, he said.

The collector said heavy footfall was expected at the Kumara Rama Bhimeswara Swamy Temple at Samalkot and the Kukkuteswara Swamy Temple, with nearly one lakh devotees anticipated at each temple. He said arrangements would be made for ambulances, drinking water, milk supply and uninterrupted power at temple premises.

SP Bindu Madhav said crowd management would be monitored using 13 drones at key temples, along with extensive CCTV coverage linked to command control rooms. He appealed to devotees to cooperate with officials for smooth darshan during the festival.