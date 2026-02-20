Nellore Civic Body Installing Cameras To Check Littering, Enhance Security

Nellore: In a major step towards strengthening surveillance and improving hygiene in public places, Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) is installing CCTV cameras across parks, high schools and places vulnerable to littering in the city. Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is backing the initiative with its CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds at the request of AP Urban Development minister P. Narayana. Incidentally, NMC had earlier borrowed about ₹1,070 crore from HUDCO for the city’s Underground Drainage and Water Supply Improvement project in 2016. The corporation is repaying the loan with interest in instalments. As many as 280 CCTV cameras will be installed across key locations. The network will include bullet cameras, which provide fixed-angle footage and PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras, capable of rotating, tilting and zooming to monitor larger areas dynamically. This will enable real time and comprehensive monitoring. According to NMC assistant engineer K. Venkatesh, special focus will be on vulnerable points, where people are continuing to dump waste despite the civic body implementing door-to-door garbage collection. “The primary objective is to identify habitual offenders and impose fines to deter littering at street corners,” Venkatesh underlined. Further, cameras will be installed at the 15 municipal high schools and 30 parks in the city. In schools, surveillance will cover corridors and playgrounds to monitor student activity outside classrooms and enhance safety. At parks, the cameras are aimed at preventing anti-social activities and protecting recently installed gym equipment and children’s play equipment from damage or misuse.

Officials said installation of cameras has already commenced. With this, Nellore Municipal Corporation hopes to not only improve sanitation and safeguard public assets, but also usher in a culture of accountability and civic discipline across the city.