Nellore Civic Body Clears ₹473 Crore Budget For 2026–27

NELLORE: The Nellore Municipal Corporation council on Tuesday approved a ₹473.31 crore budget for the financial year 2026–27, with total receipts estimated at ₹492.76 crore, including an opening balance of ₹126.40 crore and expected revenues of ₹366.35 crore.

Mayor Devarakonda Sujatha Ashok said the budget has been structured to ensure systematic urban development across all divisions of the city.

The annual budget special meeting was held at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Council Hall in the Corporation office, with the mayor presiding. The budget was introduced and approved unanimously by the council.

She said the budget was formulated after incorporating the views of public representatives and inputs from various departments to ensure planned and efficient implementation of welfare and development works.

The mayor noted that suggestions were received from municipal administration minister Dr P. Narayana, Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

Highlighting the focus areas, she said adequate allocations have been made to strengthen infrastructure, with emphasis on balanced development across all divisions.

Municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan, corporators, co-option members and senior officials attended the meeting.