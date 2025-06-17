Nellore City To Restructure Polling Stations For Voter Ease

Nellore: Polling stations in the 117-Nellore City Assembly Constituency will be reorganised to ensure accessibility, with each station catering to 800–1200 voters and located within two kilometres of every voter’s residence.

This move, part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2025, was announced during a meeting at the Command Control Centre of the Nellore Municipal Corporation. The focus was on boosting voter registration and addressing electoral roll concerns.

Electoral registration officer (ERO) and Nellore Municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan highlighted the importance of ongoing awareness campaigns, particularly in degree colleges, to encourage new voters.

Party representatives were informed that all objections related to the draft roll have been resolved. The ERO also ordered that electoral rolls be aligned with household addresses to ensure sequential listing.

Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were instructed to coordinate closely with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for timely resolution of issues. Training sessions for BLOs will be conducted shortly.

Assistant ERO Shafi Malik, Deputy Tahsildar Anand Rao, Election Superintendent Padmavati, and Chakrapani also attended the meeting.