Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Nellore City To Restructure Polling Stations For Voter Ease

Andhra Pradesh
Pathri Rajasekhar
17 Jun 2025 8:17 PM IST

This move, part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2025, was announced during a meeting at the Command Control Centre of the Nellore Municipal Corporation. The focus was on boosting voter registration and addressing electoral roll concerns.

Assistant ERO Shafi Malik, Deputy Tahsildar Anand Rao, Election Superintendent Padmavati, and Chakrapani also attended the meeting.—DC Image

Nellore: Polling stations in the 117-Nellore City Assembly Constituency will be reorganised to ensure accessibility, with each station catering to 800–1200 voters and located within two kilometres of every voter’s residence.

This move, part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2025, was announced during a meeting at the Command Control Centre of the Nellore Municipal Corporation. The focus was on boosting voter registration and addressing electoral roll concerns.

Electoral registration officer (ERO) and Nellore Municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan highlighted the importance of ongoing awareness campaigns, particularly in degree colleges, to encourage new voters.

Party representatives were informed that all objections related to the draft roll have been resolved. The ERO also ordered that electoral rolls be aligned with household addresses to ensure sequential listing.

Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were instructed to coordinate closely with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for timely resolution of issues. Training sessions for BLOs will be conducted shortly.

Assistant ERO Shafi Malik, Deputy Tahsildar Anand Rao, Election Superintendent Padmavati, and Chakrapani also attended the meeting.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
awareness campaign Command Control Centre nellore municipal corporation electoral registration officers (EROs) 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
Pathri Rajasekhar
About the AuthorPathri Rajasekhar

