Nellore Boy Shows Patriotism With Rubik’s Cubes

Nellore:A young boy from Nellore district once again drew public attention with his remarkable creativity by crafting a patriotic display using Rubik’s Cubes to mark Republic Day on Monday.

Anumula Nomesh, known for creating portraits and images with Rubik’s Cubes, expressed his love for the nation through a unique artwork. Using 30 cubes, he carefully arranged the colours to depict the Indian tricolour along with an image symbolising soldiers guarding the nation’s borders.

Adding to the feat, Nomesh solved and arranged all 30 cubes in 21.43 seconds, dedicating the artwork to the country, its armed forces and citizens. His creation drew admiration for both its strong patriotic message and technical precision.

Speaking on the occasion, Nomesh said patriotism should be nurtured from a young age and emphasised the need to respect and honour the armed forces who risk their lives to protect the nation.

A Class VII student of AIMS English Medium School, BV Nagar, Nomesh has earlier impressed audiences by creating a portrait of President Droupadi Murmu using 30 Rubik’s Cubes in 5 minutes and 24 seconds while blindfolded.

Teachers and students at the school said they were amazed by his exceptional planning, memory and concentration, noting his ability to execute complex cube art with speed and accuracy.