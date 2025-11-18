Nellore Attracts Record ₹6,815 Crore Investments During CII Summit

Nellore:A fresh wave of industrial activity is set to reshape SPSR Nellore district, following Andhra Pradesh’s remarkable success in attracting investments at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. Nellore has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the unprecedented ₹13.25 lakh crore in investments coming into AP with the signing of 613 MoUs.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on Monday, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy described the summit as a turning point for both the state and the district. Enumerating the investments that Nellore has attracted, the MP said JM Baxi Group will establish a marine services, logistics and port-based project with an investment of ₹3,000 crore, creating 3,000 jobs.

IndoSoul plans to set up a ₹2,200 crore unit, offering employment to 500 people. RCRT, an IT and infrastructure company, will invest ₹1,615 crore, generating 1,300 jobs. New glass manufacturing units are expected to be announced soon. In total, Nellore district alone will receive ₹6,815 crore in fresh investments, resulting in 4,800 new jobs—a significant boost for the local economy and people.

Prabhakar Reddy said the district had suffered industrial stagnation due to the past government’s policies. It is now witnessing renewed interest from major companies.

“Firms like Franklin Templeton, Lulu Group and B.R. Shetty’s Titan, which had previously moved away, are returning—a clear indication of renewed investor confidence,” the MP underlined.

He explained that the state government had initially expected ₹8 lakh crore in investments at the summit, but the final tally far exceeded estimates. “Nearly 16 lakh jobs will be created state-wide. These are not just MoUs on paper—this government ensures projects reach the ground,” he asserted.

Earlier, at a press briefing, MLA Prashanthi Reddy said unlike before, development is being distributed evenly across the three regions of the state. She dismissed misinformation campaigns about the summit, stating that investors had not been deterred and instead arrived in large numbers.

The TD MLA noted that the coalition government is on track to meet its election promise of creating 20 lakh jobs. She highlighted the upcoming welfare measures, like the second instalment of Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan funds to be released this month.

Both the MP and MLA sought collective support from the public to transform Nellore into a vibrant industrial hub. “This is a government committed to clean governance, development, and opportunities for every family,” Prashanthi Reddy maintained.

Those present at the media briefing included AP MSME Corporation director Veerendra Naidu, Irrigation Association president Battala Harikrishna, and several TDP leaders.