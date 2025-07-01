Nellore Advancing With Central Schemes: Vemireddy

NELLORE: Member of Parliament and DISHA Committee chairman Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy highlighted the need to ensure that Central government schemes are accessible to everyone, aiming to place Nellore district at the forefront of development.

Chairing the second DISHA Committee meeting held at the Zilla Parishad conference hall here on Tuesday, the MP urged officials to promptly report any issues in implementing these schemes so they can be resolved with the Centre.

“No scheme should remain out of reach. My full support is with the district’s development,” he said.

The meeting reviewed key progress including distribution of 7.21 lakh ration cards through 1,513 fair price shops, collection of 29,714 soil samples for testing, nearing the target of 31,231. Additionally, 5,700 farmers are benefiting from drip and sprinkler systems under micro-irrigation. There are also 24 rural infrastructure projects underway with an outlay of `30 crore, he said.

This is in addition to upgraded facilities in 2,934 Anganwadi centres, sanction of 89,577 houses under PM Awas Yojana, with 25,640 completed and establishment of 9 mega and 33 large industries creating jobs for around 19,000 people.

Vemireddy urged officials to increase awareness and beneficiary coverage under PM Vishwakarma Yojana, which supports traditional artisans.

ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma thanked the MP for securing approvals for vital road works. District collector O. Anand directed departments to propose expanded coverage under PM Ujjwala Yojana and ensure eligible farmers benefit from crop insurance schemes.

The meeting was attended by MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, ZP CEO Mohan Rao, and other district officials.