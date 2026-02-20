Nellore Administration Begins Bengal Gram Procurement at Rs 5,875 per Quintal

Tirupati: The Nellore district administration has begun the procurement of rabi Bengal gram from farmers at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,875 per quintal through designated purchase centres, with registration open until March 2.

Joint collector Mogili Venkateswarlu said on Friday that procurement would be carried out through centres established by MARKFED and the NCCF in areas where market prices are below the MSP. Bengal gram has been cultivated over 8,473 acres in the district during the current rabi season.

He said farmers must register in advance based on their e-crop details by contacting village agriculture assistants. Registration will remain open until March 2. Procurement will initially be taken up from small and marginal farmers, followed by other farmers.

According to the joint collector, a maximum of 40 quintals per farmer will be procured per day. Farmers were advised to bring well-dried produce meeting the prescribed quality standards to the procurement centre on the date allotted to them. Dates will be communicated in advance based on registration.

The produce will be cleaned and tested for moisture and other parameters before acceptance. Payment for accepted stock will be credited to farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within five days of warehouse confirmation.

The government-prescribed quality limits include moisture content below 14 per cent, foreign matter up to 1 per cent, other pulses up to 3 per cent, damaged grains up to 3 per cent, slightly damaged or discoloured grains up to 4 per cent, immature grains up to 6 per cent, other chickpea varieties up to 2 per cent and weevil-affected grains not exceeding 4 per cent. The joint collector clarified that produce not meeting quality standards, discoloured grain or old stock from previous seasons would not be procured.

Farmers facing difficulties in selling their Bengal gram can contact 8978381839, 8985084988 or 6309009805.