NEET Aspirants Anxious Over Server Glitches

KURNOOL: Aspirants applying for the NEET-2026 entrance examination for MBBS admissions are facing difficulties due to technical glitches in the online application process. Several candidates complained that servers at internet centres are frequently failing, displaying error messages and preventing them from completing their applications.

As March 8 is the last date for submitting applications, many students were seen waiting at internet centres till late Saturday night, hoping the servers would resume functioning so they could submit their forms in time. Candidates, particularly from rural areas, said they had travelled long distances to nearby towns to access internet facilities but were unable to complete the process due to server problems. The situation has caused anxiety among aspirants and their parents.

Nearly 60,000 students from Andhra Pradesh are expected to appear for the NEET examination this year. The national-level entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026. In view of the technical issues, several aspirants have urged authorities to extend the application deadline to ensure that all eligible students get an opportunity to apply.