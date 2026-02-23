Need to Accelerate Indigenous Defence Innovation: ENC Chief

Addressing the ICC Defence Startup and Autonomous Systems Summit, he referred to Exercise Milan 2026, one of the largest multinational naval exercises in the region, which is hosting participation from 65 navies of 74 friendly foreign countries.

“Milan 26 is not just a naval exercise. It is a declaration of India’s growing maritime confidence,” he said, describing it as “Atmanirbhar Bharat in action.”

The Vice Admiral noted that the warships on display — including an aircraft carrier, destroyers and frigates — were designed and built in India and equipped with indigenously developed weapons and systems, reflecting the significant growth of the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

He observed that modern warfare has evolved rapidly, with technologies such as drones, artificial intelligence, cyber warfare tools and satellites reshaping the battlefield, enabling even smaller forces to challenge larger adversaries.

Highlighting the role of startups and MSMEs, he said more than 100 startups have emerged in recent years, contributing to the development of indigenous small drones and autonomous underwater vehicles. He added that the Indian Navy accounts for 35 per cent of challenges under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme, viewing it as a strategic bridge between operational needs and entrepreneurial solutions.

G. Satheesh Reddy, president of the Aeronautical Society of India and member of the National Security Advisory Board, highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s growing role in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The summit deliberated on themes including drone technology, counter-UAS preparedness, cybersecurity, border surveillance, defence financing and policy frameworks for the drone sector.