Nearly 40 Dead, 100 Injured in Andhra Pradesh Disasters of 2025

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has suffered a series of devastating incidents in 2025, claiming nearly 40 lives and leaving around 100 people injured, with the latest tragedy occurring at the Kasibugga temple in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

The year began tragically in January, when six devotees lost their lives and about 40 others were injured in a stampede at Bairagi Patteda in Tirupati. The incident occurred as hundreds of pilgrims gathered to obtain tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on the Tirumala hills.

In April, another tragedy struck when seven people were killed after a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam.

The most recent disaster occurred on Saturday at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, where a stampede claimed nine lives and left 15 others injured.

Beyond temple tragedies, the state also witnessed a bus fire in Kurnool district last week, which claimed 19 lives, while Cyclone Montha wreaked havoc across several districts earlier this week, inflicting an estimated Rs 5,244 crore in damages.

These consecutive tragedies have cast a shadow over Andhra Pradesh, prompting renewed calls for stringent safety measures and better disaster preparedness across the state.