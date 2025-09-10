Nearly 2,000 Cancer Cases Identified Through Free Cancer Care Project

TIRUPATI: Mobile cancer screening camps conducted in Tirupati district under the supervision of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) have detected 1,969 cancer cases over the past 19 months.

Oral cancer emerged as the most prevalent, followed by breast and cervical cancers.

The camps are part of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Project (APCCC) launched on February 4 last year to address the gap in early detection of the disease. This, after the national family health survey found that only one per cent of India’s population had undergone screening for cancer.

For this project, Tirupati acted as the pilot district, with SVIMS as the nodal centre.

As part of the initiative, two specially equipped Pink Buses were deployed -- one donated jointly by the Ambuja Group and Rotary Club, and the other by the Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy Foundation. Each vehicle, costing about Rs 3 crore, is staffed by 13 personnel. They include a medical officer, radiologist, mammography technician, nurses and support staff.

Screenings inside the buses are conducted entirely by women staff.

According to officials, each Pink Bus holds two camps daily. These are offering oral examinations, mammograms for women above 40, and Pap smears for women above 35. Over the last 19 months, 4.46 lakh people were surveyed for symptoms, of whom 28,393 underwent diagnostic tests.

The screenings confirmed 984 oral cancers, 413 breast cancers and 572 cervical cancers.

Dr H Narendra, head of surgical oncology at SVIMS, attributed the high incidence of oral cancer to tobacco chewing, alcohol use and smoking. He cautioned people not to ignore persistent mouth ulcers, loose teeth or colour changes, stressing that early detection allows simpler treatment and better outcomes.

“Prevention through lifestyle changes is just as important. Quitting tobacco and alcohol, eating more greens and fruits while reducing fat, sugar and salt, daily physical activity and vaccination against Hepatitis-B and HPV can make a real difference,” he added.

Oncologists note that stigma, fear and poor economic conditions still prevent many from undergoing screening. They urged people to make use of the free camps, consult doctors if results are abnormal, and continue treatment.

“Cancer tests usually cost Rs 5,000–Rs 10,000 in private hospitals. But, here they are free and are conducted at people’s doorsteps. Participants register with Aadhaar, receive a Unique Health ID, and undergo basic checks. Suspected cases are referred to SVIMS, with bus staff ensuring follow-up,” an SVIMS doctor said.

With the Tirupati pilot project showing results, the state government plans to expand the mobile cancer screening programme across Andhra Pradesh. To further strengthen cancer treatment and ensure that patients do not need to travel outside the state, an International Centre for Advanced Cancer Research is being developed by TTD on the SVIMS campus.