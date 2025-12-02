Nearly 12 Lakh Tonne Paddy Procured in AP: Manohar

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday said that the state government has procured 11.9 lakh tonne of paddy from farmers and deposited over Rs 2,800 crore into their accounts.

A dedicated control room has been set up at the Kanuru Civil Supplies Bhavan in Vijayawada to address issues reported by farmers during the ongoing paddy procurement process across the state, he said.

"We have procured 11.9 lakh tonne of paddy so far from 1.7 lakh farmers and deposited Rs 2,830 crore into their accounts," Manohar said, noting that the NDA coalition government is ensuring timely payments.

He said that a toll-free helpline number, 1967, has been set up for farmers to report problems such as registration issues, delays in receiving tokens, weighing discrepancies at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) or mills, pending Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs), and shortage of transport or gunny bags.

The minister noted that farmers should be ready with Aadhaar number, registration Identity Document (ID), token details, village name, and RSK information before calling the helpline number, and added that complaints received at the control room would be forwarded to officials for swift action.

He said that district-level civil supplies authorities were proactively contacting farmers, millers, and RSK operators to identify procurement problems.