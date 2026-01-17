NE Monsoon Withdrawal Likely Today

Visakhapatnam: Conditions are becoming favourable for cessation of northeast monsoon rains over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, IMD Amaravati said on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh experienced excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon season, with a total of 357.6mm as against the normal rainfall of 287.2mm (from October to December 31). This represents a departure of 25 per cent from the average, it said.

As a result, the parts of the Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh enjoyed good rainfall during both monsoon seasons in 2025.

The southwest monsoon withdrew from Andhra Pradesh on October 16 last year and at the same time the northeast monsoon has set in over Rayalaseema and coastal AP. The northeast monsoon season officially ends on December 31, though the actual monsoon withdrawal is yet to be realised.

The rainfall during the northeast monsoon season started in the last week of October and was mainly enhanced by the cyclone Montha that hit the est coast between Narsapur and Kakinada.

AP recorded one of its wettest Octobers in 2025 when the state received 294.1mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 161.5mm. This represented an 82 per cent surplus over the state’s average normal rainfall.

Among all the 26 districts, Nandyal registered the highest rainfall between October and December at 67 per cent, followed by 58 per cent surplus rain in Vizianagaram district, 45 per cent surplus rainfall in Anakapalle district, 41 per cent excess in Palnadu district, 37 per cent excess each in Srikakulam and NTR districts and 36 per cent excess in YSR Kadapa district.

Only four districts recorded deficit rainfall, and among them East Godavari district recorded a deficit of 70 per cent during the period.