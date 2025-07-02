NDA’s ‘Super Six’ Welfare Schemes Rolled Out At Remarkable Pace: Sivanath
Focus on welfare and development as NDA government rolls out “Super Six” schemes; Chinni assures doorstep resolution for pending beneficiaries.
Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, also known as Chinni, stated that with the NDA alliance assuming power in the state, the focus has swiftly shifted to welfare and development areas neglected under the previous administration. He said that, guided by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for inclusive governance, the government is implementing the “Super Six” schemes at remarkable speed.MP Sivanath launched the ‘Suparipalana - Tholi Adugu’ programme in the 50th and 55th divisions of the Vijayawada West constituency on Wednesday. Several senior leaders joined him, including MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, former MLCs Buddha Venkanna and Mantena Venkata Satyanarayana Raju, and Telugu Desam state spokesperson Nagul Meera.