NDA’s ‘Super Six’ Welfare Schemes Rolled Out At Remarkable Pace: Sivanath

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, also known as Chinni, stated that with the NDA alliance assuming power in the state, the focus has swiftly shifted to welfare and development areas neglected under the previous administration. He said that, guided by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for inclusive governance, the government is implementing the “Super Six” schemes at remarkable speed.MP Sivanath launched the ‘Suparipalana - Tholi Adugu’ programme in the 50th and 55th divisions of the Vijayawada West constituency on Wednesday. Several senior leaders joined him, including MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, former MLCs Buddha Venkanna and Mantena Venkata Satyanarayana Raju, and Telugu Desam state spokesperson Nagul Meera.

The team went door to door, highlighting the NDA coalition’s welfare schemes, including the enhanced monthly pension of ₹4,000.

Families expressed satisfaction with the benefits received and appreciated the government’s prompt implementation of welfare measures. In cases where benefits had not reached certain households, MP Kesineni personally assured assistance and pledged to coordinate with officials to resolve the issues immediately.





The outreach event saw enthusiastic participation from local leaders, including Arya Vaishya Corporation Chairman DundiRakesh, TD State Executive Secretary M.S. Baig, State Minority Cell Principal Secretary Md Fataullah, State Spokesperson Syed Rafi, Telugu Mahila State Vice President Sheikh Asha, Vijayawada West Constituency Observer Chittabattuni Srinivasa Rao, NTR District SC Cell President Songa Sanjay Verma, among others.



