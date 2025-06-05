NDA Under Naidu Balancing Development And Welfare: Manohar

Vijayawada:Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar has said that the NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is effectively balancing both welfare and development in its governance approach.

Speaking at an event organised at the ISKCON temple premises in Vijayawada East Assembly segment to mark the completion of one year of NDA rule, Manohar said the programme was held on the call of Deputy Chief Minister and JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan to convey a positive message about the end of the previous YSRCP regime’s misrule.



He noted that the people of Andhra Pradesh gave a decisive mandate for development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naidu, and Deputy CM Kalyan. Manohar credited Pawan Kalyan with playing a pivotal role—from candidate selection to mobilising voters—despite facing several challenges during the elections.



Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath expressed hope that the NDA would govern the state for the next 30 years, while Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao vowed to work towards fulfilling the people’s aspirations through good governance.