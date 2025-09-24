NDA Making Serious Efforts for Attracting Huge Investments in AP: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Education and IT minister N. Lokesh underlined in the State Legislative Council on Tuesday that the Telugu Desam-led NDA coalition government is making serious efforts to attract huge investments into Andhra Pradesh for its all-round development.

Replying to a short discussion on “Industries in the State, Investments, Employment and Status of Vizag Steel Plant” in the Council on Tuesday, the minister disclosed that several top industries have come to AP with an investment worth ₹11.71 lakh crore during the past 16 months, while memoranda of understanding ₹10.4 lakh crore have entered with 343 industries. Further, investments of ₹3 lakh crore are in the pipeline.

Lokesh listed out several industries, including KIA Motors, HCL, Lulu Group, Franklin Templeton, ArcelorMittal, Google and Tata Group, which are investing in AP.

“All these industries will create a huge job potential for youngsters of the state,” he pointed out.

He explained how the setting up of KIA Motors in Anantapur has helped improve the per capita income in Anantapur to ₹2.30 lakh from ₹70,000 earlier.

“The double-engine government is helping AP receive all requisite support required from the Centre, including finance, for setting up of industries in the state,” the minister underlined. In this regard, he referred to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant receiving a Central grant of ₹11,500 crore. He ruled out VSP getting privatised under any circumstances.