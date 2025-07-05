NDA Leaders Vow To Fulfil Alluri Sitarama Raju’s Vision

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism and Culture minister Kandula Durgesh on Friday called on people to work towards realising the ideals of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju

Unveiling a 10-foot bronze statue erected by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti at Narsipatnam, the gateway to Manyam district, on the occasion of 128th birth anniversary of Sitarama Raju, the minister pledged to develop Alluri’s birthplace and final resting place into a major tourist hub.

Durgesh announced that Sitarama Raju’s birth anniversary will be officially commemorated across Andhra Pradesh as a symbol of Telugu pride. He lauded Alluri’s mastery over guerrilla warfare, mobilising tribal people against British rule, and his unwavering commitment to India’s freedom.

Others who attended the ceremony included assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, minister Kollu Ravindra and MP C.M. Ramesh.

Later, Ayyannapatrudu and ministers, including Anitha, along with collector Vijayakrishnan, participated in Sitarama Raju’s birth anniversary celebrations at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Krishnadevipeta of Golugonda mandal.

Leaders who spoke praised the government for developing the Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Park in the area.