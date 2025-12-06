NDA Has Strengthened Temple Security: Anitha

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the NDA government has tightened security at temples and streamlined their administration.

Speaking to the media after having darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam on Saturday, she said the government has focused on temple development and improving facilities for devotees.

“We want devotees to have a peaceful darshan and return home with prasadam,” she said, noting that the Vijayawada Kanaka Durga festival was organised successfully with lakhs of devotees attending.

She said special efforts would be made to ensure that all temple festivals are conducted smoothly.

Earlier, she had darshan of the deity, interacted with devotees, inspected queue lines and distributed milk to children.