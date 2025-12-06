 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

NDA Has Strengthened Temple Security: Anitha

Andhra Pradesh
6 Dec 2025 10:43 PM IST

Speaking to the media after having darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam on Saturday, she said the government has focused on temple development and improving facilities for devotees.

NDA Has Strengthened Temple Security: Anitha
x
Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha—DC Image

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the NDA government has tightened security at temples and streamlined their administration.

Speaking to the media after having darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam on Saturday, she said the government has focused on temple development and improving facilities for devotees.

“We want devotees to have a peaceful darshan and return home with prasadam,” she said, noting that the Vijayawada Kanaka Durga festival was organised successfully with lakhs of devotees attending.

She said special efforts would be made to ensure that all temple festivals are conducted smoothly.

Earlier, she had darshan of the deity, interacted with devotees, inspected queue lines and distributed milk to children.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha NDA government devotees 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X