NDA Double-Engine Governments Steering Andhra Pradesh Towards ‘Ananda AP’: Palla

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TD) Andhra Pradesh state president and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao praised the efforts of the NDA’s double-engine governments at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh for transforming the state into “Ananda Andhra Pradesh.” Speaking at the Vijayawada Utsav on Sunday night at Punnami Ghat, Bhavanipuram, he lauded the large-scale cultural, spiritual, and entertainment programmes organised as part of the Dasara festivities.

Srinivasa Rao congratulated MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) for initiating the Utsav and urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to replicate such celebrations across all districts. He said Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and the BJP would fully support the CM’s vision and suggested making Vijayawada Utsav an annual event to gain national recognition.

MP Kesineni Sivanath said the festival, held with the blessings of Goddess Kanakadurga, was successful due to broad community cooperation and vowed to continue it annually with government support.

Defence and Science Adviser Satish Reddy highlighted Vijayawada’s potential for large-scale defence industries and anticipated the Utsav attracting national and international attention. AP Pollution Control Board chairman Krishnayya proposed developing a ‘Shivani Dweep’ near Yanamalakuduru, akin to Bhavani Island, to enhance the city’s appeal.

Madiga Corporation chairperson Undavalli Sridevi, MLA Yanamala Divya, and Swachhanda Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram praised the event, noting CM Naidu’s personal appreciation and commitment to support future editions.