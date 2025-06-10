NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Derogatory Remarks Against Amaravati Women

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding allegedly derogatory remarks made by journalist V.V.R. Krishnam Raju during a television debate.

In the televised discussion, Raju reportedly referred to Amaravati as a “capital of prostitutes”, a statement that has sparked outrage and condemnation. The NCW termed the remark as an outrage.

Police arrested journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao in connection with the case acting on a FIR filed at the Thulluru police station on Monday. He was shifted to Andhra Pradesh after obtaining transit from the Jubilee Hills police. Police search is on to nab V.V.R. Krishnam Raju who is reportedly absconding. He is named as primary accused in the case.