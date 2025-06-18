NCW Member Praises Hospital Upkeep In Vijayawada

Vijayawada: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar praised the facilities at the old government hospital here during her inspection on Tuesday.

As part of her three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, she visited the hospital and noted that the premises were clean and well-maintained. She observed that the women's wards were in good condition, with bedsheets changed daily. She added that women’s safety and welfare were being given priority, and that doctors were working as a team to provide round-the-clock care.

Majumdar also checked whether any women had faced sexual harassment, inspected the toilets, and visited the doctors’ duty rooms to assess safety measures and working hours.

She will visit Guntur and Tirupati on Wednesday and Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja accompanied her during the visit.