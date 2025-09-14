NCPCR Orders Probe into Torture of Class 10 Student in Konaseema District

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Konaseema district collector to conduct an urgent enquiry into the alleged torture of a Class 10 student at the Sri Chaitanya School Hostel.

The Commission acted on a complaint filed by an advocate Karupothula Revanth through the e-Balindia portal, alleging that a 16-year-old student, G Prasad, was brutally assaulted by his hostel mates and branded with a hot iron box on his abdomen, hands, and thighs. The victim later received treatment at Rajolu Government Hospital.

Stating that the incident amounts to a serious violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2009, the NCPCR instructed the Collector and District Magistrate of Konaseema to ensure the safety and well-being of the child, explore compensation for the victim or his family, and submit an action taken report within 20 days.

The Commission emphasised the need for strict monitoring and accountability in hostels to prevent such grave violations of child rights.