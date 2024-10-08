NCC Cadets Embark on Araku Valley Trek

Visakhapatnam: A group of 450 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from across southern India have embarked on a trekking expedition in the picturesque Araku Valley. The adventure camp, organized by the NCC Group Headquarters, Visakhapatnam, aims to provide the cadets with a holistic experience and foster a sense of camaraderie.

The cadets, accompanied by NCC officers and Army personnel, began their journey on October 8th with a challenging trek to the Ranajilleda Waterfall. Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General of NCC (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), joined the expedition and encouraged the cadets to embrace the challenges and become responsible citizens.

The Araku Valley, renowned for its natural beauty and diverse landscapes, offers the perfect setting for the trekking expedition. The cadets will have the opportunity to explore stunning valleys, serene meadows, and the world-famous Borra Caves.

The camp will culminate on October 11th with a cultural evening where cadets from different states will showcase their regional traditions and talents.