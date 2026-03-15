NBS Holds Protest at RK Beach Over LPG Crisis

Visakhapatnam: Members of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha (NBS) staged a protest at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday against the shortage of cooking gas and the rise in LPG prices.

The protesters alleged that the Centre failed to take precautionary steps despite indications earlier this year that tensions between Israel, the United States and Iran could disrupt energy supplies.

They said the shortage of cooking gas and rising prices were affecting consumers as well as hotels and restaurants, leading to difficulties for workers dependent on the sector.

The NBS members demanded that the Centre curb black marketing of LPG cylinders and take steps to ensure adequate supply and stable prices.

They also criticised the ongoing conflict involving Israel and the United States, claiming it had contributed to the rise in fuel prices, and urged the government to take diplomatic steps to ease tensions.

After the protest, a brief argument broke out when some individuals objected to criticism of the Prime Minister and tried to snatch placards from the protesters. Police intervened and the situation was brought under control.