Nawabpet Police Arrest Woman, Seize 25 Kg Ganja

Nellore: Nawabpet police arrested a woman and seized 25 kg of ganja on Sunday, as part of the district’s intensified drive to make Nellore drug-free. Officials also suspect her involvement in the murder of social worker Penchalaiah, who was campaigning against drugs and was killed at Kallurpalli on Saturday.

Police said the raid was conducted on November 29 at around 9 p.m. in Kinnera Prasad Layout, where officers found the contraband stored for illegal transportation. The seizure was made in the presence of a Tahsildar.

The accused, Arava Kamakshi (31) of Ahmed Nagar, Nellore, was arrested and a case registered under the NDPS Act, 1985 at Nawabpet Police Station.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Dr Ajita Vejendla, additional SP (Admin) C.H. Soujanya, and Nellore in-charge DSP M. Giridhar Rao. Nawabpet CI G. Venugopal Reddy, Nellore Rural CI G. Venu, SI K. Shivaiah and other personnel participated.

The SP appreciated the team for their swift and effective action.