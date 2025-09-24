Navy To Commission INS Androth On October 6

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy will commission its second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), INS Androth at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on October 6.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command will preside over the commissioning ceremony, which will formally induct the second of sixteen planned ASW-SWC vessels into the Indian Navy’s operational fleet.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd. in Kolkata with over 80 per cent indigenous components, the commissioning of INS Androth marks a major achievement in the government of India’s Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) vision.

The vessel was constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and oversight of the Warship Overseeing Team in Kolkata, and was officially handed over to the Navy on September 13, 2025.

INS Androth is equipped with advanced capabilities designed for modern maritime warfare, including sophisticated weapon and sensor suites for precise underwater threat detection, modern communication systems enabling seamless naval coordination, a waterjet propulsion system for enhanced manoeuvrability, and cutting-edge technology to detect, track, and neutralise submarine threats with precision.

Its versatile design also enables it to conduct multiple mission types beyond anti-submarine warfare, such as maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, and comprehensive coastal defence missions.