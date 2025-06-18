Navy Played Vital Role in Op Sindoor: Chief of Defence Staff

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy played a significant role in the recent Operation Sindoor, said Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan here on Wednesday.

He was presiding over the commissioning of INS Arnala, the first of the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft at the Naval dockyard.

Addressing a gathering of defense and civilian officials, General Chauhan said it was a matter of pride that about 40 Indian naval ships were deployed in the designated areas of operation.

“The firepower available at sea in terms of both ship and air-launched missiles imposed a significant impact on the enemy's operational planning and tactical actions. Consequently, the Indian Navy established a kind of de facto blockade, thus confining the Pakistan Navy and their activities to the harbour or near to the coastline only, ‘’ General Chauhan said.

He said India has acquired the stature as a significant maritime power and is now regarded as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region. This status has been achieved by leveraging India’s strategic location, economic influence and the strength and capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Considering the current flux in the geopolitical environment and the ever-challenging security situations, he said, the Indian Navy would remain strong, credible and equipped with the latest state-of-art ships.

The Indian shipbuilding industry with 60 ships at different stages of being under construction and more than 180 ships at the pre-contract stage is a testimony to the government's commitment towards raising and maintaining a strong blue-water maritime force, he added.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, stated that INS Arnala was designed to counter submarine threats in shallow waters. “INS Arnala is purpose-built to protect the coastal and offshore assets as well as choke points from threats that are becoming increasingly quiet, fast, and invisible. Arnola is also the first IN platform to have been installed with the 30mm Naval Surface Gun, a close-in-weapon system, he said.

“The commissioning of INS Arnala not only reinforces India’s defence capability but also highlights the triumph of indigenous design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities," the vice admiral said.