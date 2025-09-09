Navy Chopper Deployed To Control Refinery Fire In AP

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy has deployed its Seaking helicopter to douse the fire at the East India Petroleum Corporation, caused by a methanol tanker explosion due to a high-intensity lighting strike on it on Sunday afternoon.

A release from Eastern Naval Command said on Monday that the Seaking was still at work with an under-slung fire bucket to douse the fire. The helicopter undertook multiple sorties from INS Dega, dropping large quantities of water and foam over the base of the fire. This brought down the temperature and suppressed the flames.“The blaze has been brought under control; dousing operations are in progress," the release stated in the evening.The joint inspector factories launched an investigation into the fire mishap, particularly into the failure of the installed lightning protection system. “We are investigating how the sophisticated system failed to prevent the lightning,’’ said joint factory inspector Siva Sankara Reddy.He said the intensity of the lighting was so high that it blew the roof of the methanol tanker. As it was open, rain water poured into the tanker, destroying the entire 7,5000 litres of methanol.Luckily, not many people were present in the refinery premises, it being a Sunday. The internal fire was still alive and it would take some more time to subside, he said.Asked whether the refinery company adhered to all the safety norms, the inspector said they have the most sophisticated safety system. A mock drill was conducted in December last in the refinery premises, with a participation of over 250 employees, he said.Another source said Indian oil refineries use comprehensive lightning-protection systems, incorporating components like lightning rods (air terminals), conductors, grounding electrodes and surge protection devices (SPDs) to prevent fires and explosions. “These provide safe paths for lightning strikes.”