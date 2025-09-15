Navodaya School Principal Suspended For Assaulting Student

Pettanasamy is accused of dragging the student Mahesh Babu into the washroom area and beating him up severely, even banging his head against a wall. Following this, the student sustained a serious head injury.Taking note of the incident, deputy commissioner Abhijit Bera issued orders suspending Pettanasamy on Sunday. He directed the vice principal not to leave the district headquarters till an inquiry is completed.The alleged assault has triggered outrage among student organisations. The situation turned tense as large groups of students and youth gathered at the school demanding an explanation from Pettanasamy.However, they dispersed after coming to know that the vice principal has been suspended.