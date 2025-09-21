Navaratri Starts At Nellore’s Sri Rajarajeswari Temple From Today

Schedule of festivities

The temple, consecrated over five decades ago by the revered Kanchi Paramacharya Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Maha Swamy, has today emerged as one of the most popular spiritual centres in the region—largely due to the unique Rahu Kala Puja performed every Friday.What began in the 1990s as a simple ritual, with a handful of women devotees lighting a lamp in a lemon rind during Rahu Kalam, has grown into a spiritual movement. Now, nearly 3,000 women participate in the puja every Friday, with the number swelling to almost double during the Navaratri festival. The puja is to seek divine blessings for overcoming obstacles in marriage, career, family life and financial challenges. This practice has gained momentum after devotees have reported remarkable results.A key highlight of the Navaratri festivities is the 108 Pradakshinas (circumambulations) performed round the clock every day around the sanctum sanctorum. As many as 7,000 devotees, including men, are expected to take part in this ritual during the festival period.Explaining its significance, chief priest Suravajjula Raghurama Sarma said, “Goddess Sri Rajarajeswari is the Adhidevata (tutelary deity) of the Navagrahas. While Rahu Kalam is generally considered inauspicious for new beginnings, it is highly auspicious for pujas that neutralise Rahu’s negative effects. Fridays are especially powerful since the day is ruled by Venus—the planet of love, luxury and relationships.”Sarma says performing Rahu Kala Puja continuously for 18 weeks yields assured results. Complementary rituals like Navavarana Puja and Khadgamala during Navaratri invoke special blessings of Goddess Rajarajeswari.The temple beckons natives of Nellore from across India and abroad. “Despite busy schedules, many make it a point to return during Dasara to thank the Goddess for fulfilling their wishes.Navaratri celebrations will begin with the Kalasa Pratishta on Monday morning. Temple premises have been beautifully decorated, with elaborate arrangements in place to ensure smooth darshan for the teeming devotees.Sri Chandi Alankaram on September 22Sri Bhavani Alankaram on September 23Sri Gayathri Alankaram on September 24Sri Annapoorna Alankaram on September 25Sri Mahalakshmi Alankaram on September 26Sri Gaja Lakshmi Alankaram on September 27Sri Kalika Alankaram on September 28Sri Saraswathi Alankaram on September 29Sri Durga Alankaram on September 30Sri Mahishasura Mardhini Alankaram on October 1Sri Rajarajeswari Alankaram / Vijayadasami on October 2