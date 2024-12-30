Naval Display Draws Thousands to Visakhapatnam Beach

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy’s operational demonstration rehearsals transformed the coastal city’s skyline into a spectacular display of maritime prowess for the second consecutive day, drawing massive crowds to the beach shores despite heavy traffic and heightened security measures.

The event, which served as a preview for the main demonstration scheduled for January 4, 2025, showcased the Navy’s operational capabilities through a series of coordinated air and sea manoeuvres. Over RK Beach, Seahawk helicopters demonstrated critical rescue operations, while marine commandos executed precise parachute drops, keeping spectators spellbound.

“The weekend demonstrations have brought out families in full force,” said Vizag police official Narasimha Murthy. “We deployed additional personnel at key points along the Beach Road to ensure security and smooth movement of traffic,” he stated

The demonstration featured an impressive array of military hardware, including warships performing high-speed exercises and fighter jets conducting complex aerial operations. A mock beach assault by Gemini boats highlighted the navy’s tactical capabilities in coastal operations.

Navy school students added a cultural dimension to the military show with captivating performances that celebrated India’s diverse heritage. As the evening approached, the rehearsal concluded with a magnificent display of illuminated ships and fireworks, painting the Vizag coastline in brilliant colours.

Additional rehearsals are scheduled for January 2. At the main programme, AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be the chief guest.