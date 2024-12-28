Naval Display Dazzles Visitors at Visak’s RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy on Saturday treated residents and visitors to a spectacular rehearsal at RK Beach on Saturday evening, offering a preview of the upcoming Navy Day celebrations.

The rehearsal transformed the Visakhapatnam skyline into a theater of precision and power. The skies above RK Beach were alive with action as various aircraft performed breathtaking maneuvers.

Seahawk helicopters showcased their lifesaving prowess through simulated rescue operations while marine commandos executed stunning parachute descents.

The audience was treated to high-speed maneuvers by warships and flying operations involving fighter jets and fixed-wing maritime aircraft. Additionally, Gemini boats conducted a mock attack on the beach, demonstrating the tactical prowess of the Indian Navy.

Beyond military displays, the event also celebrated cultural diversity. A vibrant performance by students captivated the attendees. The rhythmic beats of marching boots and the roar of jet engines created an electrifying atmosphere as participants prepared for the main event.

Local police ensured smooth traffic flow along the Beach Road, allowing families and individuals to enjoy the spectacle without the stress of overcrowding.

As dusk fell, the rehearsal concluded with a stunning display of illuminated ships and a fireworks extravaganza that lit up the night sky, leaving spectators in awe.

The main operational demonstration is scheduled for January 4, 2025, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu slated to attend as the chief guest. Additional rehearsals are set for December 29 and January 2, promising more excitement leading up to this significant event for the Indian Navy and the city of Visakhapatnam.