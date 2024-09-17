Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Armament service officers of the Naval Armament Depot (NAD) have completed their six-day capacity building training as part of their induction programme at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV), AU campus.

NAD chief general manager P.J. Neware, who was chief guest at the valedictory function, highlighted the role and contribution of NAD to the Indian Navy. He further emphasised how the week-long training covering various aspects of management would be useful for the trainee officers in carrying out their responsibilities. Prof B. Srirangacharyulu, the programme director has congratulated the participants on successfully completing the training.