Naval Armament Officers Complete Training at IIM Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
16 Sep 2024 7:16 PM GMT
Naval Armament Officers Complete Training at IIM Visakhapatnam
Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV). (Image: Facebook)

Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Armament service officers of the Naval Armament Depot (NAD) have completed their six-day capacity building training as part of their induction programme at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV), AU campus.

NAD chief general manager P.J. Neware, who was chief guest at the valedictory function, highlighted the role and contribution of NAD to the Indian Navy. He further emphasised how the week-long training covering various aspects of management would be useful for the trainee officers in carrying out their responsibilities. Prof B. Srirangacharyulu, the programme director has congratulated the participants on successfully completing the training.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Indian Naval Armament NAD IIMV Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) AU campus 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
