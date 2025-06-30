Nature Gardeners Plant Saplings, Seeds To Green Vizag’s Hills

VISAKHAPATNAM: Monsoon has enveloped the City of Destiny – Visakhapatnam. This has brought in a renewed sense of purpose for many members of the Nature Gardeners Group, mostly comprising terrace gardeners.

On Friday, members of this group collected seed balls and saplings from their rooftops and planted them on the rugged hills near Sagar Nagar, each of them with immense hope.

Under the guidance of M. Aishwarya, Nature Gardeners Group’s administrator, the terrace gardeners planted with their gentle hands mango, neem, amla, guava, custard apple and jamun saplings and seeds, including on the serene wooded hill of Musalayyapalem. They fervently hope their effort will help reclaim the green spaces long been lost to the pressures of time and development.



Seasoned gardener T. Manormani profoundly emphasised the importance of their mission stating, “Forests are disappearing. It’s up to us to grow trees and protect the environment.”

Aishwarya echoed these sentiments, underlining, “What began as a simple act of gardening has blossomed into a compassionate movement for eco-conscious citizenship. With each seed ball prepared with care, we urban gardeners are not just planting trees; we are nurturing change, one step, one seed, and one hillside at a time, united in our passion for a greener future.”