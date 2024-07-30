Vijayawada: Water resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu stated that nature is favouring the state with generous rainfall, resulting in rivers and reservoirs being replenished to their full capacity. He likened this natural blessing to the support the NDA received in the recent elections. The minister visited the flood-affected Badava village in Yelamanchali mandal, West Godavari district on Tuesday to assess the problems faced by the residents. He was happy that the Krishna River was aiding in filling the Srisailam project, which will enable water to be released from Pothireddypadu to various parts of Rayalaseema.

Call to complete RIDF projects

Vijayawada: West Godavari collector K. Vestri Seilvi directed the prompt completion of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) projects funded by Nabard. In a meeting with officials in Eluru on Tuesday, the collector reviewed the status of RIDF initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure across several rural areas in the district. These projects include the construction of additional classrooms in government schools, toilets and the provision of basic amenities in schools under the social, welfare and tribal welfare departments. Additionally, the projects encompass road development, upgrades to Anganwadi centers and improvements to government hospitals. The collector emphasised the importance of completing these works to ensure that residents can benefit from these crucial facilities.

Body of missing youth found after three days

Vijayawada: The body of a 26-year-old youth, missing for three days following a boat mishap, has been recovered. The deceased, Chadalavada Vijay Krishna, was part of a team distributing water packets to flood-affected residents in Vudimudi, P. Gannavaram Mandal, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The boat carrying water packets capsized in the floodwaters, leading to Krishna’s disappearance. Residents, eventually, located his body after a thorough search.

Motorists urged to wear helmets

Vijayawada: East Godavari district judge and District Legal Services Authority chairperson Gandham Sunitha has urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and adhere to safety regulations. An awareness rally promoting helmet use was conducted from the district court to Lala Cheruvu Centre, with the district judge inaugurating the event. In her address, the judge emphasized that, according to Supreme Court guidelines, all two-wheeler riders must wear helmets. She also suggested that helmets are often available at a lower cost when purchased with vehicles and highlighted their importance in protecting riders in the event of an accident.

