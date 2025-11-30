Natural Farming Expands Rapidly In Kurnool District

KURNOOL: Kurnool district is steadily emerging as one of the leading regions in the state for natural farming, with strong government support and increasing farmer participation. Of the total target of 1,32,514 acres, natural farming is already being practised on 59,546 acres, benefiting 42,675 farmers.

District collector Dr A. Siri said the progress reflects the district’s firm commitment to eco-friendly, low-cost cultivation. Natural farming reduces input costs, improves soil health and enhances farmers’ income, she said, adding that the government aims to expand the practice further with the help of agriculture and horticulture departments.

One standout success story is that of U. Bala Bhaskar Sharma from Nayakallu village in Kalluru mandal. A former software engineer, Sharma turned to agriculture with a conviction in chemical-free methods. Inspired by natural farming pioneer Subhash Palekar, he converted his 8.5-acre holding into a fully natural farm, cultivating mango, guava, papaya, banana, coconut and vegetables without chemicals. He prepares Jeevamritam, Panchagavya, neem extracts and herbal solutions for crop protection and soil enrichment.

Two months ago, Sharma received a government subsidy of ₹8.5 lakh for a polyhouse set up on 75 cents. Under his brand Amba Farms, he supplies natural produce to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad, and runs an organic store in Kurnool. With an annual turnover of around ₹45 lakh, he has become a role model for local farmers. Every Monday, he showcases his produce at the Collectorate during the public grievance programme.

Another inspiring case is that of Rajakumari from Uyyalawada village in Orvakal mandal. Cultivating 70 cents of leased land, she adopted natural farming with an investment of just ₹5,000. By growing red gram along with cluster beans and leafy vegetables, she has already earned ₹60,000 and expects her income to reach ₹1 lakh by season-end.

Officials said the government will continue strengthening marketing support, procurement centres and field guidance to encourage more farmers to shift to natural farming for safer and more sustainable livelihoods.