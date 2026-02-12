Nationwide General Strike To Impact Public Life Today

VIJAYAWADA: Public life would be impacted as 14 trade unions have called a nationwide general strike on Thursday. They are seeking repeal of the four Labour Codes, alleging they undercut workers’ rights.

They also demand a rollback of policies that “weaken” the civil services, restoration of the old pension scheme, and withdrawal of the National Education Policy 2020.

The organisers expect support from the agricultural, rural and informal sector workers, employees and teachers as also staff of central and state public sector undertakings.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has extended its support, raising concern that the proposed India–US interim trade framework could harm the farmers here.

Banking, transport and government offices in many areas could be affected. Bank unions are joining the protest. There was no clarity from the government about a closure of educational institutions as road transport could be affected.

Auto-rickshaw services in several urban areas would be affected as the auto joint action committee has announced a one-day bandh to press their demands.

The JAC demanded the introduction of a government-run app for booking auto services, in place of private aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido. They say a state-backed platform would eliminate middlemen, reduce commission charges and ensure that drivers receive fair earnings.

The committee also urged the government to establish a dedicated welfare board for auto drivers to safeguard their interests and provide social security benefits.