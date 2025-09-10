National Survey Finds Vizag Among Safest Cities For Women In India

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam has emerged as one of India's safest cities for women, according to the Commissioner of – National Annual Report and Index on Women's Safety 2025 report that the National Commission for Women (NCW) has released.

The port city scored 72.7 per cent in comprehensive safety assessment, comparatively higher than the national average of 64.6 per cent.

The nationwide survey had been conducted across 31 cities involving 12,770 women staying in top-tier Indian cities. As per the statistics revealed for Visakhapatnam, 81 per cent of women described themselves as feeling safe or highly safe in the city. Only 2 per cent reported feeling unsafe, a remarkably low figure compared to national trends, where 40 per cent women consider themselves "not so safe" or "unsafe."

The data reveals that while 92 per cent of women feel secure during daylight hours, this percentage drops dramatically to 44 after dark.

Visakhapatnam recorded low harassment incidents, with only 2 per cent of women reporting harassment in the past year, well below the national average of 7 per cent. The reported incidents had been confined to neighbourhoods, with no cases recorded in workplaces, educational institutions, public transport or recreational spaces.

Harassment cases have been evenly split between verbal (50 per cent) and economic (50 per cent) forms, with no reports of physical, sexual or psychological harassment.

Police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi attributed the city's high ranking to sustained, multi-pronged safety initiatives. "This recognition reflects our continuous efforts to create a secure environment for women in Visakhapatnam," he stated.

In this regard, the police commissioner cited security measures, including regular two-wheeler and four-wheeler patrols in vulnerable areas, drone surveillance across the city, CCTV installation and deployment of dedicated She / Shakti teams.

Beyond physical security measures, police have prioritised community engagement through awareness campaigns under the Nava Nirmana Samajam initiative. These programs on women's safety and cyber security are regularly held in schools, colleges and gated communities.

Bagchi has ensured 24/7 accessibility, stating, "If any woman does not get justice at the police station level, she can approach me directly on mobile at any time, or in person till midnight in the office.

The survey found 85 per cent women acknowledging adequate women-friendly facilities in the city, while 90 per cent expressed confidence in local authorities. A substantial 93 per cent recognised the recent improvements in safety measures.Women put visible police patrolling at 68 per cent, positive resident behaviour at 47 per cent, and emergency contacts displayed in transport systems at 39 per cent as key factors contributing to their sense of security. Conversely, deserted spaces (50 per cent), high crime rates (43 per cent), and poorly maintained or poorly lit areas (27 per cent) have been cited as safety concerns.