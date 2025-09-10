National Semiconductor Symposium in Amaravati From Tomorrow

Vijayawada: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP), VIT-AP University, Amaravati, and Efftronics Systems are together organising a National Semiconductor Technology Symposium 2025 in Amaravati from September 11 to September 13, 2025 at the VIT-AP University.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, VIT-AP vice chancellor Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, CII-AP vice chairman Narendra Kumar, ITAAP president Indrajit, and Efftronics managing director D. Ramakrishna said the three-day symposium is aimed at developing semiconductor capability.

Dr. Kota Reddy underlined that the event will provide the much-needed exposure in semiconductor technology to faculty, students, research scholars and industry professionals through a series of keynote addresses, technical sessions and hands-on workshops.

Ramakrishna emphasised the importance of indigenous production of semiconductors to reduce dependency on imports. He stressed that large-scale efforts in semiconductor-driven innovations will lead to high-value jobs in India and propel the nation towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He remarked that just as Prahlada said Hari is everywhere, today, semiconductor chips are everywhere. In fact, their deployment worldwide is already 40 times more than the human population.

Narendra Kumar explained that CII Andhra Pradesh is actively engaged in collaboration with academia and industry to strengthen innovation pipelines.