National Science Day Lecture Held At Shar

NELLORE: A special lecture was organised at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) on Wednesday to mark National Science Day, underscoring the importance of scientific temper and effective science communication.

Renowned science communicator T.V. Venkateswaran, Professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, delivered the keynote address. He emphasised the need to promote scientific thinking and communicate complex ideas in a simple and engaging manner to ensure that the benefits of scientific progress reach society.

Highlighting contributions of eminent scientists such as Albert Einstein, E.K. Janaki Ammal and Meghnad Saha, he noted how their work shaped modern science. He referred to Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, Janaki Ammal’s pioneering work in plant genetics and crop improvement, and Saha’s ionisation equation that advanced the understanding of stellar atmospheres.

SHAR director E.S. Padmakumar and associate director G. Ramesh Babu, along with scientists and engineers, attended the programme, which concluded with an interactive session encouraging greater scientific awareness among youth.