National safety week: Country safe if its workers are safe, says labour minister

Visakhapatnam: The 54th National Safety Week celebrations started with a safety awareness march from NTR Stadium to Pentakota Convention Center on Sunday.



Labour and factories minister Vasansetty Subhash and district collector Vijaya Krishnan led the initiative and participated in the program at the convention hall.Addressing the gathering, Vasansetty Subhash said safety is essential for workers, children, women and the elderly. He said, “Safety measures are crucial for preventing accidents, particularly on national highways. The country is secure when its workers are safe.”He highlighted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of a “Swarnandhra” depends on ensuring welfare, security and prosperity across all communities. He stressed shared responsibility between the government and the management in safeguarding workers’ welfare.“Management should ensure workers take a daily safety pledge and provide comprehensive awareness training on industrial operations,” he said, adding, proper use of safety equipment significantly reduces risks at the workplace.Referring to the previous administration, the minister claimed it had neglected workers’ concerns, resulting in widespread job losses. “Our government will take corrective measures to restore these positions and stabilise employment,” he promised.The minister called for collaborative efforts between management and workers to achieve zero risk at workplaces. Highlighting the importance of insurance registration, he said, “For workers to receive insurance benefits, proper scheme registration is essential. I urge workers to contact nearby labour department officials for information about available insurance programs.”He directed labour department officials to regularly educate workers about safety precautions and insurance options, ensuring maximum coverage for them.