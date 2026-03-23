National Park to Be Developed in PPP Mode

Anantapur:The long-neglected National Park of Anantapur is set for a major facelift, with plans to develop it under the Public-Private Partnership mode. A water theme park will also be set up as sufficient water is available from the adjacent canal.

The decision to develop the National Park under the PPP model came after urban MLA D Prasad visited the park and reviewed the situation.



The park was established a decade ago with voluntary work and it turned out to be the main visiting spot for the people. But the park has been badly neglected for the past five years with no proper maintenance. The structures have been damaged.



MLA Prasad laid the foundation for a CC road near Shilparamam closer to the park at an estimated cost of `2.62 crore as part of the first phase of the development works. Massive changes would be brought to the park within three months, he said.



Daggupati recalled that between 2014 and 2019, the park served as a main recreational hub for city residents, attracting thousands during festivals and holidays.



“It once offered a pleasant environment with several play and leisure facilities for families. However, the park remained neglected in recent years,” he alleged.



He said the present government took up development works worth Rs 10 crore to restore the park to its former glory. As part of the initial phase, funds have been sanctioned for internal CC roads, while additional amenities are also being created.



To improve basic infrastructure, toilets are being constructed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh in the park premises. ”We will develop the park under the PPP model to ensure better maintenance and modern facilities,” the MLA said.

He said a water theme facility would be introduced in the park in three months, which would enhance its image as a family tourism destination.

