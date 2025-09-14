National Lok Adalat Settles 108 Cases, ₹2 Crore Recovered

Vijayawada:The National Lok Adalat held at the High Court premises in Andhra Pradesh settled 108 cases with a total settlement amount of ₹2,05,32,446.

The special judicial session was conducted under the guidance of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chief Justice-cum-Patron-in-Chief, Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari, Executive Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, and Justice Raghunandan Rao, Chairman of the A.P. High Court Legal Services Committee.



The High Court constituted one dedicated bench for the National Lok Adalat, presided over by Justice Y. Lakshmana Rao, with Advocate Kanagala Radhika serving as a member.



The success of the Lok Adalat was credited to collaborative efforts. G. Malathi, Secretary of the A.P. High Court Legal Services Committee, expressed gratitude to advocates, litigants, stakeholder departments, media, and staff for their active participation.



Vundavilli accepts challenge for debate on RSS



Kakinada:Former Rajamahendravaram MP Vundavilli Aruna Kumar welcomed the challenge posed by BJP senior leader and MLC Somu Veerraju for a debate on the principles of the RSS.



Vundavilli said he was ready to take part in the debate and urged Somu Veerraju to fix a time and venue. He noted that the debate should not be seen as a challenge but as an opportunity for people to understand the facts and philosophy of the RSS.



He added that Somu Veerraju, being a senior BJP leader and a reader of books written by past RSS founders and chiefs, was well-placed to participate in such a discussion.